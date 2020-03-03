Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to post sales of $1.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $18,605,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 88,716 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13,668.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $697.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.61.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

