Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Tops $14,487.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market capitalization of $14,487.00 and $118.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,807.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.11 or 0.02592121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.03752522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00694992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00760594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00093903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010837 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00581965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,873,219 coins and its circulating supply is 3,828,676 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

