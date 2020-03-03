Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arrow Financial an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,274,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

