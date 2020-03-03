ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of ASGN worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 565.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 98,775 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 19.0% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

