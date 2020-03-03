Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $70.47 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

Apple stock opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

