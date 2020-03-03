Ashtead Group (AHT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ashtead Group (LON: AHT) recently:

3/3/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/3/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/2/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/27/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,616 ($34.41) to GBX 2,675 ($35.19). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,420 ($31.83).

1/13/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/10/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AHT stock opened at GBX 2,371 ($31.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,575.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.64. Ashtead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

