ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ASML worth $72,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,772,000 after buying an additional 388,387 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after buying an additional 507,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $287.49 on Tuesday. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $175.57 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

