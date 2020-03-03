ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASOMF. Peel Hunt raised ASOS from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMF opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. ASOS has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $73.00.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.