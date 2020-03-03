Assetmark Inc. Acquires 44,472 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 19,853.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 629.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of INFO opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

