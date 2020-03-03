Assetmark Inc. Acquires 56,455 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.39% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 852,569 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,930,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,000. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,626,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 484,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 434,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.