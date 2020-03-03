Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,640 Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

AEE opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

