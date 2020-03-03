Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3,980.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 307.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Edison International stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

