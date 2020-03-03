Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1,754.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after buying an additional 301,260 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,801,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,083,000 after buying an additional 128,988 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,258,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,555 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

