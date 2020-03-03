Assetmark Inc. Buys 39,265 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1,745.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,515 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.14.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

