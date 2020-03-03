Assetmark Inc. Buys 55,636 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 85,593.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

