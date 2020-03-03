Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,683 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 85,065 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

