Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,414 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

ANTM stock opened at $271.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.04 and its 200 day moving average is $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

