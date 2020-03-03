Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in General Motors by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE GM opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. General Motors has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

