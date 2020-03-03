Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $240.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.94 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $176.84 and a 52 week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

