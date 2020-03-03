Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5,166.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after buying an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,819,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $289.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.04. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $194.95 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

