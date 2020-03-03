Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,580.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $113.08 and a twelve month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $2,898,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.