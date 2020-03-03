Assetmark Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 145,959 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

