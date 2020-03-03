Assetmark Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 421.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 61.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

