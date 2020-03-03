Assetmark Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 762,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 344,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 117,749 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 97,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1183 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

