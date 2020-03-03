Assetmark Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $196.44 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $542.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,199 shares of company stock valued at $17,430,661. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.