Assetmark Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 86,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

