Assetmark Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

CSCO stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

