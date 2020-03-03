Assetmark Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11,853.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 646.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

