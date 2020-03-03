Assetmark Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4,758.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

