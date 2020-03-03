Assetmark Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 76,129.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,542,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,834,000 after purchasing an additional 275,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,553,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after buying an additional 704,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after buying an additional 1,073,016 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

