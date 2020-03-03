Assetmark Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3,030.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. FMR LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after buying an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 1,316,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after buying an additional 1,069,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,533,000 after buying an additional 1,065,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

