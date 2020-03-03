Assetmark Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 1,421,650.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,299 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th.

