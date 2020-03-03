Assetmark Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 464.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

