Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2,236.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in NVR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,788.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,602.20 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,905.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,738.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

