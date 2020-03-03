Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 70,352.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of TCBI opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

