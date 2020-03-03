Assetmark Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Energizer stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.