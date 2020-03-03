Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,635 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.00% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.