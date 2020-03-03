Assetmark Inc. Purchases 23,201 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.91 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

