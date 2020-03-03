Assetmark Inc. Purchases 49,712 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 940.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 166,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Baxter International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,038,000 after buying an additional 319,891 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra increased their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

