Assetmark Inc. Purchases 8,371 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 19,467.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Chemed by 413.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chemed by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemed by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $450.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $313.49 and a 52 week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,656. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.50.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

