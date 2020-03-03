Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1,417.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

