Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 26,127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,487 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 136.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

