Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

LRCX opened at $300.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.32. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

