Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

