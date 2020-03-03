Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amgen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Shares of AMGN opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

