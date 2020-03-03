Assetmark Inc. Sells 18,106 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 635,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

