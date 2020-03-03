Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.