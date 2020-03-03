Assetmark Inc. Sells 456,723 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456,723 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,201,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after buying an additional 560,774 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,293,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,902 shares of company stock worth $3,606,389. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

