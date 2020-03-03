Assetmark Inc. Sells 583,048 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583,048 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KT by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after buying an additional 3,229,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KT by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,681,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,632,000 after buying an additional 1,955,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KT by 955.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 896,047 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in KT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,668,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 421,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

KT opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. KT Corp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

