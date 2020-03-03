Assetmark Inc. Sells 70,800 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $259.52 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.16 and a 200 day moving average of $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,333. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

